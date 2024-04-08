The Audi A3 receives a mid-cycle update for the 2025 model year, and the updates will extend to the performance-oriented models in the range, the S3 and RS 3.

Audi revealed the 2025 A3 in March and on Monday the automaker provided a first look at the 2025 S3. The cars are due in showrooms later this year, though once again the U.S. will receive a sedan body style only and not the more practical hatch option offered elsewhere. The updated RS 3 should also arrive this year, though timing for its reveal is uncertain.

The styling updates made to the S3, like those on the A3, are subtle and include new fascia designs at both ends featuring L-shaped accents. The internals for the lights at both ends are also new, and for the first time owners will have the option to change the pattern of the daytime running lights via the infotainment system. There will be four pre-set designs to choose from.

Inside, designers have added new details for the gear shifter and air vents, new options for the trim and dash accents, and a standard ambient lighting package. There's also a built-in app store and new functions on demand that can be installed for a set time only or permanently.

2025 Audi S3 2025 Audi S3 2025 Audi S3

U.S. specifications for the updated S3 will be finalized closer to the market launch, but initial performance numbers include 328 hp from a standard 2.0-liter turbo-4, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.4 seconds and a top speed governed to 155 mph. The same engine in the current S3 makes 306 hp for models delivered to the U.S.

A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission carries over, but Audi has optimized it to deliver higher starting torque and as a result more rapid acceleration. Shift times have also been cut in half under full load.

Another key change is the addition of the torque splitter handed down from the RS 3. This is a Haldex differential with multi-disc clutches on each rear axle shaft that allows the S3 to not only direct torque between the front and rear axles, but now also between the rear wheels. This should be a boon to handling when hard cornering.

Further control of the drive torque is possible via a brake-based torque-vectoring system. The system, which brakes the inside wheels during cornering, has been further refined, as has the traction-control system. Bigger brakes have also been added at the front, with the ventilated discs now measuring 14 inches across, or roughly 1.2 inches more than before. These reside within standard 18-inch wheels shod with Falken tires.

2025 Audi S3

To further aid the handling, the S3's McPherson strut front suspension features a new pivot bearing that enables more negative wheel camber. Together with stiffer wishbones, the updated S3 delivers more grip and as a result improved control during hard cornering, according to Audi.

The driver can control the settings for many of the electronic chassis systems using the drive mode selector, which on the updated S3 gains a new Dynamic Plus mode. This mode also affects the engine by increasing the idle level for improved throttle response, and makes the transmission deliver later upshifts and earlier downshifts.

Pricing information for the 2025 S3 will be released closer to the market launch later this year.