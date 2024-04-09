Acura is finally updating its infotainment system with a touchscreen, marking the beginning of the end for one of the most unloved infotainment interfaces on the market.

On Tuesday, the 2025 Acura MDX debuted with a more user-friendly infotainment system and retouched design elements. It'll arrive in dealers in May, and prices will be announced closer to production.

The touchpad-based infotainment system gives way to a 12.3-inch touchscreen that rises from the dashboard and matches the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster in size. The screen can be split to allow drivers to use or monitor multiple native applications/controls or to split them with the standard wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto screen. Google built-in also comes standard, and it allows owners to log in to their Google accounts for connected services. Over-the-air software updates will help keep the infotainment system current into the future.

The touchscreen also moves forward on the dashboard to make it less of a reach for the driver.

A new 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system will be available with 12 of those speakers residing in the ceiling. An 11-speaker audio system will be standard, and a mid-spec Bang & Olufsen system with 19 speakers will be available.

2025 Acura MDX

Acura MDX design tweaks

It'll take a keen eye to spot the exterior changes to the 2025 MDX. The updates are limited to the front bumper, grille, and lighting elements, along with new designs for the 20- and 21-inch wheels.

The front grille and emblem appear to be larger, but it's slight of hand. The grille loses its trim, which makes it and the Acura emblem seem larger. Type S, A-Spec, and A-Spec Advance models all now share the sportier Type S model's front bumper.

The headlights ditch some of their chrome bits for a darker, more subdued appearance, and the taillights have been tinted for a darker look.

2025 Acura MDX

Inside, the center console now features easier access to the wireless charging pad with the removal of the touch pad and a reconfigured center console. The shiny piano-black trim that can be susceptible to scratches remains.

Mid-trim Advance and S-Spec advance models feature the outgoing Type S model's front sport seats with more bolstering and a massage function.

Every MDX will continue to offer three rows of seats with seating for seven. The center section of the second row can be removed. The third row remains the kid zone with cramped foot, knee, leg, and headroom.

2025 Acura MDX

Acura MDX sticks with V-6 power

Powertrains carryover with no hybrid in sight. The standard powertrain is a 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. The Type S model gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Every MDX has a 10-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available and standard on the Type S model.

2025 Acura MDX

Acura MDX safety

Every MDX will come standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, traffic-jam assist, and blind-spot monitors. A surround-view camera system and a head-up display will be available. Type S models will gain front cross-traffic monitoring, lane-change crash mitigation that steers the vehicle back into its lane if it's unsafe to change lanes, and an automatic lane-change function that works if the driver engages the turn signal and it's safe to change lanes.