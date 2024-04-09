Buick on Tuesday took the covers off a redesigned Enclave that arrives for the 2025 model year.

The new three-row midsize represents the third generation of the nameplate and will be available to order this summer. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

Buick said the 2025 Enclave is longer, wider, and taller than the previous generation, which should result in more interior space for passengers and cargo, though no dimensions have been provided.

The exterior design features an edgier, more sculptural look compared to what we see on the outgoing Enclave. Buick first previewed the look with 2022's Wildcat EV concept, and has since transferred it to production models like the Envision and Envista compact crossovers introduced for 2024. The 2025 Enclave is the last Buick to receive it.

2025 Buick Enclave Avenir

The interior design wouldn't look out of place in a luxury vehicle, especially in its upmarket Avenir guise. The design is highlighted by a floating 30-inch digital display that serves as the gauge cluster and infotainment hub. The center console also features a floating design and houses several controls, as well as cupholders and a wireless phone charger.

Buyers will be able to choose from the grades Preferred, Sport Touring, and the aforementioned Avenir. Standard for the vehicle will be a 12-speaker audio system, surround-view camera system, power adjustable and heated front seats, a powered tailgate, an ambient lighting package, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless phone charger will also be standard. Available technologies will include a head-up display and General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system for highways. The system, which is offered as a subscription with the first three years included, is in the process of being updated to cover 750,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

The sole powertrain on offer in the 2025 Enclave will be a 2.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 328 hp and paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The output is up 18 hp on the outgoing Enclave's 3.6-liter V-6. Front-wheel drive will be standard but all-wheel drive will be available. Maximum towing capacity is a claimed 5,000 pounds.

Buick hasn't said whether there are plans to electrify the Enclave with a hybrid or electric option. Buick offers some electric vehicles in China, though it doesn't have any available in the U.S. just yet. That will change soon as Buick has previously confirmed it will have two Ultium-based EVs on sale in the U.S. by the end of 2024, both of them SUVs. Buick's full lineup is expected to consist of EVs as soon as 2030.