Ford is offering buyers of the Bronco Raptor high-performance off-roader a new personalization option in the form of the Black Appearance Package.

Available for the 2024 model year, the pack is similar to the Code Orange Package launched last fall but swaps out that pack's orange accents in favor of a black hue.

Black paint is used for the roof, side mirror caps, roll bar, and fender flares. More black paint, this time with a matte finish, lines the steel bumpers, front skid plate, and tow hooks. Unique decals round out the special touches of the pack.

The Black Appearance Package will be available to order from the end of April and will carry a price tag of $4,995, Ford has confirmed. The current starting price for a 2024 Bronco Raptor is $91,930, including a $1,895 destination charge.

The 2024 Bronco Raptor comes with the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 rated at 418 hp that has been fitted to the off-roader since its 2022 model year launch. The engine gets mated to a 10-speed automatic and on-demand four-wheel drive.

A similar Black Appearance Package was also made available on the smaller Bronco Sport for 2024.