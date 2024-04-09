A redesigned Buick Enclave has been revealed. It arrives for the 2025 model year, and features an edgier, more sculptural design than the version it replaces. It also sticks with a gas engine, though Buick is known to be planning to launch its first EVs in the U.S. this year.

Acura has updated its MDX for the 2025 model year, and while the design stays much the same, some much-needed technology has been added to the cabin. Key among them is a new interface that relies on a touchscreen instead of the current touchpad.

The Audi A3 range has also been updated for the 2025 model year. In the case of the sporty S3 variant, the update brings a boost in horsepower, plus several handling upgrades including the rear torque splitter from the RS 3. It means the drive torque in the S3 can now be directed not only between the axles but also between the rear wheels.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

