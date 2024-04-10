Ford has introduced several updates for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E beyond the previously announced Bronze Appearance Package and new Rally flagship grade.

Order books are already open, and depending on the grade, there's increased range and performance, as well as quicker charging times.

Ford has also managed to keep pricing in line with 2023's reduced figures. The starting price is $41,890, or only a $195 increase on last year's pricing.

The starting price is for a Select grade with rear-wheel drive and the 72-kwh Standard Range battery. Further up is the Premium grade which starts at $45,890, also with rear-wheel drive and the Standard Range battery.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

For range fans, combining rear-wheel drive with the available 91-kwh Extended Range battery will deliver 320 miles of range. The figure drops to 250 miles with the Standard Range battery. That's according to Ford's own estimates as official EPA numbers are yet to be published. Adding all-wheel drive drops the range estimates by 20 miles for both batteries.

For performance fans, Ford continues to offer the GT grade, plus the new Rally grade. Both come standard with all-wheel drive and the Extended Range battery. The GT starts at $55,890 and is estimated to deliver 280 miles of range. The GT also gets as standard a number of goodies there were previously only standard on the former GT Performance grade. These include sports seats up front with 10-way adjustment for the driver, adjustable dampers, and Brembo front brake calipers.

The Rally grade starts at $61,890 and is estimated to deliver 265 miles. Impressively, the Rally grade's price has come in roughly $5,000 less than what Ford has suggested when the grade was revealed last fall. All prices include a $1,895 destination charge.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

A Performance Upgrade is available for the GT grade and standard on the Rally. It costs $995 as a standalone option or $745 when bundled with a wheel-and-tire upgrade. Peak power is unchanged at 480 hp but torque is boosted by 100 lb-ft to help deliver 0-60 mph acceleration as low as 3.3 seconds and a quarter-mile ET of 11.8 seconds at 114 mph, according to Ford. That makes the Mach E quicker than the Tesla Model Y Performance.

Ford credits the extra performance to a new in-house developed rear motor, as well as new thermal management and electric motor control algorithms.

When it comes to charging, Mach-E grades with the Extended Range battery can now charge from 10-80% in about 36 minutes, or almost nine minutes quicker than before, according to Ford. The Standard Range battery needs about 32 minutes, which is more than five minutes quicker than before.