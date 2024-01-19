Ford has another surprise for buyers looking to hop behind the wheel of a 2024 Mustang Mach-E.

After debuting a new rallycross-inspired Mustang Mach-E Rally grade last fall, Ford on Thursday announced the 2024 model year will also bring new standard features and an available Bronze Appearance Package for the Mustang Mach-E GT grade.

As the name suggests, the Bronze Appearance Package adds some bronze-colored accents, most notably on the grille. The pack also adds bronze touches to the standard 20-inch wheels as well as on the badging, including a new “Mach-E 4X” badge on the front doors.

The pack is available with the exterior colors Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coast, and the new Eruption Green.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

All 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT grades also gain standard magnetic ride dampers, Brembo front brake calipers with 15.2-inch rotors, and Ford Performance front seats with 10-way power adjustment for the driver.

Ford said an available performance upgrade for the GT is also in the pipeline. Details will be announced at a later date but Ford said the upgrade will deliver the quickest 0-60 mph time of any Mustang Mach-E variant. The current GT Performance grade with its 480-hp output can hit 60 mph from rest in about 3.6 seconds.

Order books for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E lineup open in late winter. Ford has confirmed a 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT AWD with the Extended Range battery and Bronze Appearance Package will start at $60,990. The automaker hasn't said whether that figure includes destination.

Pricing for other 2024 Mustang Mach-E grades hasn't been announced, though at its debut Ford said the Rally grade will start around $65,000.