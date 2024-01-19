Mercedes-Benz is working on its next-generation CLA-Class, a vehicle that will be powered batteries but may offer the option of a hybrid powertrain in some markets. Our spy photographer recently spotted a prototype for a high-performance variant being cooked up by AMG.

Toyota has hinted at an expanded Land Cruiser family with the reveal of a pair of concepts. One of those concepts was a baby Land Cruiser powered by batteries. According to reports, the baby Land Cruiser is coming to target younger buyers, especially in urban areas.

Maserati ceased production of the Quattroporte late last year. A next-generation Quattroporte is planned, though delays mean it won't arrive until 2025, at the earliest. The car's arrival will mark a shift at Maserati toward exclusively launching EVs.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

