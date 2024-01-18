Jeep on Thursday confirmed its Wagoneer S for sale in the U.S. starting this fall. The timing points to the electric midsize SUV arriving as a 2025 model.

The Wagoneer S was first shown in 2022 together with an electric off-roader called the Recon and an electric subcompact crossover called the Avenger. The Avenger was launched in Europe in 2022 as Jeep's first EV, and there are currently no plans to bring the vehicle to the U.S.

The Wagoneer S will be sold in the U.S. initially and later expanded to key global markets, which will make it Jeep's first globally offered EV.

The Recon will also be sold in the U.S. initially before being expanded to more markets. Jeep hasn't provided an update on timing for the Recon, though at the 2022 reveal the automaker said the Wrangler alternative would start sales in 2024.

Jeep Wagoneer S

The Wagoneer S is designed to take Wagoneer-style luxury to the rest of the world. It will also offer Jeep's off-road know-how, but combine this with EV performance. Jeep said owners can expect 600 hp, 0-60 mph acceleration in around 3.5 seconds, and 4xe all-wheel-drive technology.

To boost efficiency, the Wagoneer S is more aerodynamically styled than your typical Jeep. The most telling feature is the swept-back grille that also features LED accents.

Jeep hasn't provided any technical details, though it will most likely use parent company Stellantis' STLA Large dedicated EV platform, which is designed for premium mid-size and large vehicles.

Jeep's full-size Wagoneer SUV is expected to be electrified next year with a series plug-in hybrid option, where a smaller battery is charged on the go by a gas engine. Fellow Stellantis brand Ram has introduced just such a setup in its 2025 1500 Ramcharger. A full-size Wagoneer EV with a battery only is slated to arrive in 2027, according to a UAW document published last fall.