The 1970 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 featured in the 1993 movie "Demolition Man" will be part of Barrett Jackson's upcoming auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Scheduled to cross the auction block Jan. 27, the 442 is a fine example of a classic American muscle car even without its movie pedigree. The 442 was launched for the 1964 model year as Oldsmobile's entry into the muscle-car field. The name was derived from that first model's 4-barrel carburetor, 4-speed transmission, and dual exhaust, but later models changed that formula a bit.

Oldsmobile kept the 442 name around into the early 1990s, but the 1970 model year was arguably the 442's best. In addition to instantly recognizable styling, 1970 442 models could be equipped with a 455-cubic-inch V-8 that made a manufacturer-estimated 370 hp in W-30 trim.

According to the auction listing, this 442 was purchased directly from the General Motors Heritage Collection specifically for "Demolition Man." The movie starred Sylvester Stallone as John Spartan, a police officer awakened from cryogenic freeze in the year 2032. Spartan is an anachronism in his time period, so the 442 was a perfect fit as his ride for a car chase through the streets of "San Angeles."

In that scene, the Olds is driven through a showroom window and sprayed with bullets before ramming a police car. Judging by the photos accompanying the auction listing, the resulting damage was repaired at some point after filming or another car was used to be wrecked. The car is being sold from the collection of Frank Tiegs. It will be one of 28 cars from the collection being auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale.

The auctioneer isn't saying how much it expects the "Demolition Man" 442 to sell for. But the 1970 model's collectible status, combined with a Hollywood connection, should ensure a high bid.