Acura will launch a crossover smaller than the RDX later this year, the automaker said on Thursday along with several other announcements.

No further details were given apart from the vehicle being an entry point for the brand alongside the Integra compact hatchback.

Acura sold a subcompact crossover called the CDX in China between 2016 and 2022. The automaker considered bringing the vehicle to the U.S. but ultimately ruled it out.

The CDX was the corporate cousin of the previous-generation Honda HR-V. Similarly, Acura's new crossover will likely be related to the redesigned HR-V launched for the 2023 model year in the U.S.

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L

The latest HR-V measures 179.8 inches long, or 7.6 inches less than the RDX. It is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 good for 158 hp. The engine is mated to a CVT and spins the front wheels as standard and all four with an available all-wheel-drive system.

Acura on Thursday also announced updates are in the pipeline for both the RDX and MDX. In the case of the MDX midsize SUV, the updates will include some styling tweaks, a Bang and Olufsen audio system, and more advanced electronic driver-assist features. The user interface will also be updated with a touchscreen display to replace the current touchpad, as well as the addition of built-in Google. Acura was vague about the RDX, saying it "will receive upgrades to enhance its appeal and functionality" with no timeline.

Acura also said it will start accepting orders for its 2024 ZDX electric midsize SUV in February. The ZDX's sales launch will mark the start of Acura's plan to exclusively offer EVs via an online sales channel.