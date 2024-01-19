A next-generation Maserati Quattroporte powered only by batteries has been delayed.

Citing a company spokesperson, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Wednesday that development of the redesigned Quattroporte was paused in order to eliminate any risks concerning “the performance level of the new car.”

The new Quattroporte was originally on track for an arrival in 2024. The current generation already ceased production late last year. However, Maserati CEO Davide Grasso in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica published last month said the debut will take place in early 2025. It isn't clear whether the pause in development will push back that timeline even further.

Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera reported in December that Maserati's Stellantis parent is looking to cut costs and has asked suppliers, including those linked with the new Quattroporte, to reduce prices.

2021 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

Deliveries of the GranTurismo Folgore, the electric version of Maserati's latest grand tourer, have just started and will be followed in the second quarter of the year with the start of deliveries of the Grecale Folgore, the electric version of Maserati's compact crossover.

An electric version of the MC20 supercar and a GranTurismo convertible that will also offer an electric option are also in the pipeline.

The arrival of the new Quattroporte will mark a shift at Maserati toward exclusively launching EVs. A redesigned Levante boasting electric power is scheduled to follow the new Quattroporte. The Ghibli, the current version of which ended production last year, won't be renewed.

As Maserati continues to renew its lineup, eventually none of its vehicles will offer a gas engine anymore. That will happen by 2030, according to the automaker.