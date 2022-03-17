Maserati will become the first Stellantis brand, and one of the first non-startup automakers, to offer electric versions of every model it sells.

On Thursday, during a financial sales call with the media, Maserati announced plans to add electric options to its full lineup by 2025. The automaker then plans to phase out gas-powered models by 2030 to become all-electric.

Every Maserati model from the upcoming Grecale SUV to the MC20 supercar will have an electric counterpart going forward.

Electric Maseratis will be part of the Folgore range, which will be the automaker's designation for EVs.

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The first electric Maserati Folgore will be a redesigned GranTurismo set to debut in 2023 along with a Spyder variant. Execs said the electric GranTurismo will have three motors and over 1,200 hp with a 0-60 mph time of under 3 seconds and a top speed of over 186 mph. It is said to have top-class charging enabled by an 800-volt electrical architecture while utilizing Formula E inverters.

An electric version of the new Grescale SUV is set to arrive in 2023, a year after the gas-powered model that will debut next week.

The automaker confirmed that an electric version of the the MC20 supercar will arrive by 2025, along with redesigned versions of the Quattroporte and Levante, which will round out the Folgore lineup.

The Ghibli will not be replaced after the current model reaches the end of its life cycle.

Teaser for 2023 Maserati Grecale debuting on March 22, 2022

Execs noted that the GranTurismo, Grecale and MC20 will ride in their electric forms on Maserati-specific platforms, which sounds as if they will use modified gas-powered architectures. It's unclear if the electric Levante and Quattroporte models will also follow this route or ride on one of Stellantis' new STLA modular EV platforms, but execs said the cars will continue to be made in Italy.

It's also unclear if there will be rear-wheel-drive Maseratis going forward. The execs noted that all-wheel drive is the path forward with electric cars for the best driving experience, but said they would consider rear-wheel drive in the future.

In 2019 Stellantis gave the Miafiori plant in Turin, Italy a 700 million euro (approximately $807 million at the time) upgrade in preparation of EV production. Miafiori is home to production of the Levante. At least three electric Maseratis will be produced at Mirafiori in the future, Maserati said in 2021. The site will also build electric motors and other components for EVs as it becomes an electric hub for Stellantis.

There will be no hybrid or plug-in hybrid models, only electric models according to the executive team. They also said the redesigned Quattroporte will introduce Level 3 driver assistance technology, but the execs wouldn't elaborate. Level 3 on the SAE scale of self-driving capability means a car can operate unsupervised, but only in limited conditions.

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

With the MC20 and Maserati's return to the supercar segment comes the return of the Trident on the race track. Maserati is set to rejoin motorsports starting with a Formula E campaign set to kick off in 2023. The automaker has also hinted that it might go racing with the MC20 in the future.

Executives also confirmed that the open-top MC20 Spyder will debut later in 2022.