Porsche just took another step forward into its electric future.

On Friday, CEO Oliver Blume announced the third all-electric Porsche, while also confirming a hybrid 911, Porsche charging network, and EV sales mix of 80% by 2030.

The next-generation 718 sports car will be an all-electric sports car, according to Blume, and it will not ride on the Volkswagen Group's new PPE platform that Porsche developed in partnership with Audi. Set to arrive by 2025, the electric 718 will be the "best all-electric car in the b-segment," according to Blume. The executive didn't quantify best in any way, leaving questions as to whether he's referring to driving dynamics, charging, or performance.

Porsche Mission R concept

The Mission R electric racer concept that debuted at the Munich auto show last September likely previewed the direction Porsche will take with the electric 718. The dual-motor concept featured 1,073 hp, all-wheel drive, and an 80-kilowatt-hour battery pack. A 900-volt electrical architecture was the backbone of the concept and enabled the system to charge from 5-80% in as little as 15 minutes.

The electric 718 will be the third electric Porsche, following the electric Macan crossover SUV due in 2023 and based on the PPE platform. Porsche plans to sell the current gas-powered Macan alongside the electric model for a short period of time, and it's possible the automaker takes the same route with the 718.

Executives would not go into detail regarding the 911 hybrid, but said it would not be a plug-in hybrid. The powertrain will be similar in nature to what was run in the 919 Le Mans race car with a performance slant rather than purely going for efficiency. Prototypes for this car are thought to be already testing.

Porsche Taycan coast-to-coast record for least charging time

Blume announced Porsche will create its own electric car charging network while still supporting existing infrastructure developments. The Porsche-only network will be for owners and customers in areas where there is a big demand for charging stations. The first station will open in the beginning of 2023 with a build out starting thereafter. It's too early to talk figures, how many stations, or direct locations, according to Blume. Porsche board member and Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said the company has already identified site locations for charging stations in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where the rollout will take place initially. While the plan will be to start in Europe, the automaker will "need to think about exclusive solutions for China and the U.S.," Meschke said. The stations might be at hubs where owners can grab a coffee or get some work done, which sounds like what Audi's started building in Europe.

Porsche has moved the goal posts for electrification sales following strong figures for the Taycan. The automaker aims to have 50% of its sales be electrified models (hybrid and EVs) by 2025 with a mix of 80% of EVs by 2030. That latter figure changed from a previous goal of 80% electrified sales to be just pure electric sales. In 2021 Porsche delivered 41,296 Taycans, which more than doubled 2020's delivery figure while overtaking the 911's record of 38,464 deliveries in 2021.

Porsche noted that almost 40% of the vehicles delivered in Europe in 2021 were electrified.