Maserati has been out testing prototypes for a redesigned GranTurismo for over a year, but the latest tester is the first we've seen for a planned electric version of the car.

Maserati is committed to offering an electric option on all of its cars by the middle of the decade, with the redesigned GranTurismo to be the first recipient.

The new grand tourer is expected to debut later this year, albeit initially in internal-combustion guise only. The electric version should arrive in 2023, meaning we'll likely see it hit showrooms as a 2024 model.

We know this latest prototype is for the electric GranTurismo because of the sealed-off intakes in the front fascia, the lack of exhaust tips, and what appears to be a charging port on the rear fascia.

The camouflage gear also features the term “Folgore,” which is the name Maserati has selected for its electric branding. It's Italian for “lightning.”

The powertrain in the electric GranTurismo is expected to consist of a three-motor setup with one motor up front and two at the rear. The setup is also expected to run at 800 volts, meaning high-speed charging will be possible. A teaser video from early 2020 hints at the sound the powertrain will make.

The internal-combustion engine destined to be offered alongside the new Folgore setup will be Maserati's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that debuted in the the 2022 MC20 supercar, possibly with a mild-hybrid setup attached. The V-6 on its own delivers 621 hp in the MC20.

A GranTurismo Convertible (GranCabrio in some markets) is also planned, both with internal-combustion and electric power. Expect it to arrive arrive about a year after the coupe.

The last GranTurismo reached the end of production in 2019 after a 12-year run. The specialist plant in Modena where it was built is now churning out the MC20. The new GranTurismo will be built at a plant in Turin.

Before we see the new GranTurimso, Maserati will introduce a small SUV called the Grecale. It's been designed on the platform of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and makes its debut on March 22.