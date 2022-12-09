Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its V-Class, the premium version of the Metris van sold in the U.S.

Prototypes spotted in the wild hint at mild styling tweaks for the mid-size van, which is expected to be launched in updated form in the second half of 2023.

The updated V-Class looks to feature revised headlights and a new grille and front fascia combo. The taillights are also expected to receive some slight tweaks, and Mercedes' latest infotainment system should be used in the cabin.

It isn't clear what's planned for the powertrains. Buyers currently have a series of diesels to choose from, including both 4- and 6-cylinder options.

2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Don't look for the updates to make it over to the Metris. Mercedes is expected to drop the Metris when the V-Class undergoes its update next year. The Vito, the version of the Metris sold outside the U.S., may receive the updates, though.

The EQV, an electric version of the V-Class also sold outside the U.S., will receive the updates. Prototypes for the updated EQV are also currently testing in public.

The V-Class was first introduced in 2014 as a replacement for R-Class minivan that bowed out the previous year (though remained on sale in China until 2017). It was previously given a round of updates in 2019, which included new powertrain options and a more premium cabin.

