Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing an updated version of its EQV mid-size electric van.

The EQV is an electric version of Mercedes' V-Class van which is sold overseas and basically a more upmarket version of the Metris van we get here.

The EQV arrived in 2019 and this updated version is expected to arrive in the second half of 2023. The V-Class dates back to 2014 and will likely receive similar updates to those planned for the EQV. The updates should also feature on the Metris.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQV facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The updated EQV looks to be receiving new headlights and a new grille and front fascia combo. The taillights are also expected to feature some slight tweaks, and Mercedes' latest infotainment system should feature in the cabin.

It isn't clear what changes, if any, are planned for the powertrain. The EQV currently features a 90-kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor at the front good for 201 hp. The range is around 250 miles and high-speed charging enables a charge from 10-80% in around 45 minutes.

Mercedes is also close to launching a smaller electric van aimed at young families or people with active lifestyles. To be called the EQT, it debuts later this year and is basically an electric version of the T-Class which itself is a rebadged version of Renault's Kangoo van. Like the EQV, the EQT is likely to remain off limits for the U.S. market. Instead, we'll get an electric version of the next-generation Sprinter van.