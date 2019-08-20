Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the latest addition to its growing family of battery-electric cars grouped under the EQ sub-brand.

The latest addition is the EQV minivan, essentially an electric version of the V-Class minivan that's sold in the United States in Metris commercial trim. Mercedes already sells the electric eVito (also based on the V-Class) and eSprinter commercial vans, though the EQV will be the first electric van from Mercedes targeting both private and commercial users.

The battery is a 90-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit that Mercedes said will deliver a range of 250 miles. High-speed charging of the battery will enable a charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 45 minutes.

Drive comes from a single electric motor-generator at the front axle, rated at 204 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes hasn't mentioned acceleration, though top speed is a claimed 99 mph.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV

Compared to the regular V-Class, the EQV features a unique, sealed-off grille. There are also unique 18-inch wheels and a charging port at the front. The interior can be ordered with seven or eight seats, and it features a specific EQ version of Mercedes' infotainment system that shows details such as charging current, departure time, and energy flow between the battery and motor-generator.

The EQV was previewed by a concept of the same name earlier this year and is due to go on sale in Europe shortly after a world debut at next month's Frankfurt International Motor Show. Availability in the United States is yet to be confirmed.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV

Currently, Mercedes' EQ offerings in the U.S. consists of only the Smart EQ Fortwo, though this model bows out after 2019. The EQC small SUV arrives next year and we should also receive an EQS large sedan in the not too distant future.

Joining the EQV at the Frankfurt auto show will be a new concept car from the EQ sub-brand. The action all unfolds on September 10, but in the meantime you can learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the show by visiting our dedicated hub.