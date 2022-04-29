Mercedes-Benz last summer revealed a redesigned version of its Citan compact commercial van, and this week the automaker revealed the van's passenger-oriented T-Class twin.

There aren't any plans to bring either version to the U.S., so local readers shouldn't get their hopes up. In Europe, the T-Class will go on sale shortly with a starting price of less than 30,000 euros (approximately $31,695).

The T-Class, just like the Citan, is based on the platform of the Renault Kangoo. It measures 177 inches in length and accommodates five seats, but buyers willing to wait can look forward to a long-wheelbase option measuring closer to 195 inches and featuring seven seats.

Standard features include 16-inch wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen for the infotainment (which includes Apple Car Play and Android Auto), and a 5.5-inch screen in the instrument cluster. Many driver-assist features are also standard, including automatic emergency braking, blind spot and cross traffic warning, and lane keep assist.

Powertrains are shared with the Citan, meaning a range of diesel and gasoline inline-4s, with the most powerful delivering 128 hp. Drive is to the front wheels and transmissions include 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch options.

An electric EQT is also due out later this year. Details for the EQT will be announced closer to the market launch but a range approaching 150 miles and the possibility to charge from 10-80% in 40 minutes are expected.