Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring.

The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.

A continuously-variable transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters is standard, but the 2023 Integra will also be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. Manual cars also get a helical limited-slip differential.

2023 Acura Integra

The Integra will be sold in base, A-Spec Package, and A-Spec with Technology Package configurations. All three get Acura's Integrated Dynamics System with Comfort, Normal, and Sport drive modes. The range-topping A-Spec with Technology Package adds an Individual mode, plus adjustments for in-cabin sound.

The suspension is MacPherson strut design up front and a multi-link independent rear design out back. Adaptive dampers are optional. Base models get 17-inch wheels, while 18-inch wheels are optional and 19-inch wheels are available as an accessory. A-Spec models also come with performance all-season tires.

A 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 7.0-inch touchscreen come standard, as do Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The A-Spec with Technology Package gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a 5.3-inch head-up display. A 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D audio system with two headliner-mounted speakers is also available in place of the standard 8-speaker system.

2023 Acura Integra

Like other Acura models, the Integra gets AcuraWatch driver-assist features, including automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. Blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alerts are standard as well, while the A-Spec with Technology Package adds front and rear parking sensors and front and rear automatic emergency braking.

Acura didn't quote fulling pricing, but said the Integra will start at around $30,000 when it arrives at dealerships this spring. Customers can put down a $500 refundable fee to reserve an Integra, and the first 500 reservation holders will be able to claim an Integra NFT.

Vehicle assembly will take place in Marysville, Ohio, making this the first Integra built in the U.S. Engines will be sourced from the Anna Engine Plant, also located in Ohio.