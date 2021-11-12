Acura has taken the wraps off of its new Integra prototype at an event in Los Angeles and the new five-door hatchback is intended to signal the return of affordable performance to the Acura lineup.

A few details that we had previously guessed at were confirmed, starting with the powertrain. Under the hood will be a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first factory turbocharged engine for an Integra) that’s likely based on the one used in the Honda Civic/Civic Si. Acura didn’t give a horsepower figure, but the version in the 2022 Civic Si makes 200 hp. The only other mechanical details mentioned were an available limited-slip differential and a 6-speed manual transmission, matching the Civic Si as well. An automatic will certainly be offered and we hope it’s the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic currently found in the ILX and TLX, rather than the CVT that populates the other Civic variants.

The prototype’s Indy Yellow Pearl paint matches the color available for the NSX supercar. Acura says this color was chosen for the prototype as an homage to the Phoenix Yellow worn by the bygone Integra Type R. The color is about the only thing that the two cars share styling-wise; the new Integra encapsulates modern Acura, for better or worse.

The fastback profile takes on a more modern design with a lower tail than Integras of the past. The highest point of the roof is at the peak of the windshield and the roofline flows back from there to culminate in a rear lip spoiler. The large Integra decals that adorn the sides feel boyish at first, but the car’s profile may look too plain without them, so I don’t mind their inclusion. Acura hasn’t said if they’ll appear on the production car. The Integra name is also embossed on both the front and rear bumpers, the same way it was on the old car.

Much like my own figure since the 1990s, the Integra has grown noticeably larger. Previous generations of Integras at the debut were much smaller than the new car. In person, the prototype feels larger than the Civic hatchback and the tapered roofline actually made me think of the Accord when I first saw it. Hopefully this doesn’t translate to a heftier feel behind the wheel.

Acura says the new Integra will start at around $30,000 and was referred to multiple times as “the new gateway” to the Acura brand. It’s not yet confirmed that the ILX won’t continue past 2022, but it’s not looking good for the sedan. That would move up the entry price for Acura, the ILX starts in the mid-$20,000 range. The Integra will be built alongside the TLX in Marysville, Ohio and it is slated to arrive at dealerships next year as a 2023 model.

We’ll update this report with more information as the Integra production car becomes available.