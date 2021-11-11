Ferrari has unveiled a new Special Projects car based on the GTC4 Lusso. It's called the BR20, and it's a large, graceful coupe with lines inspired by classic Ferraris like the 410 Superamerica and 500 Superfast.

Kia is just days out from unveiling a concept for a large electric SUV. The concept is likely a preview of Kia's counterpart to Hyundai's Ioniq 7 due in 2024, which itself will be previewed shortly by a concept.

BMW looks to be readying a sleeker, sexier design for its next-generation 5-Series. A prototype has been spotted and reveals a number of clues about the new design. An electric 5-Series, likely dubbed the i5, is also coming.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

