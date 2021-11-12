Acura has rolled out a prototype for a modern Integra ahead of the start of sales next year, and as expected the car is based on the Honda Civic hatchback platform. Unfortunately Acura is holding back all the specs until closer to the market launch.

Chevrolet is jumping into the customer racing game. The Bowtie brand will offer a GT3-spec customer race car based on the Corvette Z06 in time for the 2024 motorsport season, and we've been given an early look at the car.

A successor to the Lamborghini Aventador is expected to go on sale in 2023 and we may have just spotted a test mule. A mysterious Aventador sporting some modifications has been spotted at a guarded test track in Europe.

