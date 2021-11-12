Picture this – you’ve just broken into a billionaire’s garage packed with collector vehicles with one mission – to steal a Lamborghini Diablo.

With your eyes on the prize and just two minutes on the clock for a successful escape, you hop in the driver’s seat and put your foot on the gas.

You hear the V12 engine rev up, your adrenaline pumping, and then… nothing, the engine stalls.

"Saturday Night Live," with guest host Kieran Culkin, tells this story in its hilarious yet cringe-inducing skit, “Car Heist.”

The driver, completely unaware of how to drive a stick, is frantically given driving instructions from his boss in his earpiece so he can make it out of the garage and complete the mission.

Does he make it in time? Watch the skit and find out.

This article, written by Racheal Colbert, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.