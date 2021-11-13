BMW looks to be readying a sleeker, sexier design for its next-generation 5-Series. A prototype was spotted and reveals a number of clues about the new design. An electric 5-Series, likely dubbed the i5, is also coming.

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The first hybrid 911, at least in terms of road-going models, was also spotted testing. The hybrid should be a new range-topping variant forming part of the 911 Turbo lineup, and an arrival coinciding with the current 992 generation's mid-cycle update is likely.

Acura Integra Prototype

Acura rolled out a prototype for a modern Integra ahead of the start of sales next year, and as expected the car is based on the Honda Civic hatchback platform. Unfortunately Acura is holding back all the specs until closer to the market launch.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car

Chevrolet announced plans to jump into customer racing game. The Bowtie brand will offer a GT3-spec customer race car based on the Corvette Z06 in time for the 2024 motorsport season, and this week we were given an early look at the car.

2023 Subaru Solterra

Subaru revealed its Solterra this week. The electric crossover is a twin to the Toyota BZ4X, and we'll see both models in showrooms next summer.

Ferrari BR20

Ferrari unveiled a new Special Projects car based on the GTC4 Lusso. It's called the BR20, and it's a large, graceful coupe with lines inspired by classic Ferraris like the 410 Superamerica and 500 Superfast.

2022 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition

Porsche will use the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on next week for the debut of the Panamera Platinum Edition. It's one of five world premieres Porsche has planned for the show.

2022 Lincoln Zephyr - Photo credit: Autohome

Lincoln revived its Zephyr nameplate for a mid-size sedan developed exclusively for the Chinese market. While the U.S. misses out on the new Zephyr, the car's design language should influence future Lincolns headed our way.