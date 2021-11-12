Porsche will have a busy time at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show on next week, as it has five world premieres planned.

In addition to the recently revealed Panamera Platinum Edition, Porsche on Friday said it's also bringing the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, plus a related race car, a third body style for the Taycan, and a new grade for the Taycan positioned between the Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo.

Before you get too excited, the new Taycan body style most likely isn't the oft-rumored coupe. Judging by the teaser shot above, the new Taycan body style, shown on the left, looks like it's going to be a Sport Turismo wagon. The Taycan Cross Turismo wagon was added earlier this year to join the original Taycan sedan, and any Taycan Sport Turismo should simply resemble the Cross Turismo, minus the tall ride height and underbody protective elements.

As for the new Taycan grade, Porsche describes it as a “incredibly dynamic” grade. Given the positioning between the 4S and Turbo grades, we'd guess that it will be a Taycan GTS.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS during Nürburgring lap time attempt

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS, shown to the right in the teaser, is the new flagship of the 718 sports car line. Porsche has already confirmed a 7:09.3. Nürburgring lap time for the car, but we won't learn all the juicy specs until the L.A. debut.

Joining the sports car will be a related 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport customer race car that should be made available in time for the 2022 motorsport season. The new race car will directly replace the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport which incidentally made its debut at the L.A. Auto Show six years ago.

This year's L.A. Auto Show gets underway on November 17, and former Formula One driver and current Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber will be there during Porsche's presentation.

