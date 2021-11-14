The 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck could spawn a U.S. military vehicle, the head of General Motors Defense said in an interview with CNBC published on Thursday.

GM plans to build prototypes of the militarized Hummer EV, dubbed "electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle" (eLRV) in 2022 for evaluation by the U.S. Army, GM Defense President Steve DuMont said in an interview at the automaker's Warren, Michigan, Tech Center.

In turning the Hummer EV into a military vehicle, GM could take a similar approach to its Chevrolet Colorado ZR2-based Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), according to the report. The ISV uses the basic platform and powertrain from the ZR2, but with stripped-down bodywork. So while it will likely use the Hummer EV's frame, motors, and Ultium battery system, the eLRV prototype probably won't look like the civilian model, according to the report.

The Hummer EV-based eLRV isn't a sure thing. GM is just one of 10 companies that responded to an Army request for information on an electric vehicle, the report said. The Army will next release detailed specifications and call for the construction of prototypes. Two companies will be chosen to manufacture production vehicles, with a decision expected by mid-decade, according to the report.

The civilian Hummer EV is expected to start deliveries before the end of the year. It will launch in commemorative Edition 1 form, with about 1,000 hp. That will get this roughly 9,000-pound vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, GMC claims. The Hummer EV will also boast impressive off-road capability, with an Extract Mode, which raises the suspension to allow for 15.9 inches of ground clearance, and Crab Walk, which uses a four-wheel steering system to move the vehicle diagonally.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 has a $112,595 base price, including destination. About a year after launch, GMC will follow that up with an EV3X version with the same powertrain and a $99,995 base price. Less potent EV2X and EV2 models will arrive in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The EV2X will start at $89,995 and the EV2 will start at $79,995. A Hummer EV SUV will also arrive in 2023, as a 2024 model.