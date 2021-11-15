The latest Jeep Grand Cherokee can handle the rigors of Moab while also delivering every day luxury. And it's now more flexible than ever thanks to both two- and three-row versions on offer. We've just taken a spin in the two-row.

Aston Martin's DBX has only been out a year but is already accounting for roughly one out of every two sales. No surprise then that Aston Martin is working on additional variants of the DBX, with the first of these new variants revealed as a mild-hybrid.

A new Dodge Durango based on the body-on-frame platform of the full-size Wagoneer could be coming. The Durango is a vehicle Stellantis will want to keep in its lineup, considering it is on track to reach over 60,000 sales this year, and that's in the U.S. alone.

First drive review: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee tackles off-road trails and on-road luxury

Aston Martin DBX mild-hybrid destined for China only

Redesigned Dodge Durango twinned with Jeep Wagoneer reportedly coming in 2023

What's New for 2022: Ford

McLaren Group denies reports it was bought by Audi

Tesla Model Y base price breaks $60,000, tops original price of Model S

Hamilton comes from behind to win 2021 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

Review update: 2021 Volkswagen Arteon presents premium vibe despite mainstream badge

2023 BMW 7-Series spy shots and video: Redesigned flagship sedan takes shape

Kia sustainability roadmap: Hydrogen fuel-cell lineup in 2028, leather and ICE phased out later