Mazda has multiple new crossovers on the way, and the first of these has been revealed as the 2023 CX-50. It's a compact crossover similar in size to the CX-5, and it's aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and other lifestyle-oriented buyers instead of urban commuters.

Mercedes-Benz's GLS-Class is about to come in for a mid-cycle update, and we've just spotted a prototype for an updated version of the Maybach ultra-luxury version. It's still early days but we expect there to be new styling inside and out.

Audi Sport has already launched its first electric RS models, and more are in the pipeline. One of the next out of the gate could be an electric RS 6 Avant packing more than 600 hp, if the latest reports are to be believed.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Mazda CX-50 is a compact crossover with rugged looks, standard AWD

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class spy shots: Mild facelift pegged for ultra-lux SUV

600-plus-hp Audi RS 6 Avant E-Tron reportedly in the works

2022 Audi RDX review

Guanyu Zhou becomes China's first F1 driver after signing with Alfa Romeo

2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid still goes 17 miles electric, is unique among affordable plug-in hybrids

Electric Genesis GV70 to debut at Auto Guangzhou 2021

What's New for 2022: Ford

2023 Kia Niro EV spy shots

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck’s frunk is more than the space left over