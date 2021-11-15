Kia is developing a redesigned Niro compact crossover and our latest spy shots show a prototype for the electric version.

The current Niro spawned its Niro EV electric variant for the 2019 model year. Expect this new Niro EV to debut alongside the new Niro in 2022. They should both arrive as 2023 models.

Kia has only just launched the 2022 EV6, a small crossover that serves as the first member of a planned family of dedicated electric vehicles. Another member will be a large crossover dubbed the EV9, a concept for which will be rolled out on Thursday at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Despite the arrival of these new dedicated EVs, Kia will continue to launch electric versions of vehicles originally developed for internal-combustion power, like this new Niro EV. In fact, Kia plans to have 11 EVs in its lineup by the end of 2026, of which only seven will be dedicated EVs.

Kia Habaniro Concept, 2019 New York International Auto Show

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but we can already see that the designers have given the new Niro EV a radical look similar to what's round on the recently revealed 2023 Sportage. Kia previewed the look of its new Niro EV (and Niro) with the Habaniro concept car (shown above) unveiled in 2019.

It isn't clear what specs the new Niro EV will have. However, it's safe to assume that it will better the current Niro EV's 201 hp and EPA-rated 239 miles of range. It's possible the vehicle will also feature an 800-volt electrical system and bidirectional charging, just like the EV6.

The starting price should come close to matching the $40,000 starting price of the current 2022 Niro EV.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.