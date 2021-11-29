Rolls-Royce has a new Ghost, and we've just tested it in Black Badge guise. The model gets darkened trim, a little more power, and slightly firming suspension tuning, but it mostly appeals for the edgier image it creates.

Nissan plans to invest more than $17 billion over the next five years on vehicle electrification. The plans call for the launch of 15 electric vehicles covering the Nissan and Infiniti brands, and a handful of concepts unveiled today may just hint at what's to come.

Mercedes-Benz also has an EV concept. Set to be revealed in early 2022, Mercedes' new concept is called the Vision EQXX, and the German automaker is using all of its resources, including F1 know-how, to give the vehicle world-leading specs, like, for example, a real-world range of more than 600 miles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge gives the finest an edge

Pickup truck and roadster teased as part of Nissan's EV future

Mercedes Vision EQXX concept debuts Jan. 3, promises 621-mile range

Review update: 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness gives the people what they want

F1 legend Frank Williams dead at 79

First test confirms Lucid Air charges faster than Model S or Taycan

2022 Audi A3 Citycarver spy shots: High-riding hatch coming

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class review

2023 Kia Niro takes on bold look, sticks to multi-powertrain strategy

Several Japanese vehicle makers expand the use of hydrogen internal combustion engines