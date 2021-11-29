Mercedes-Benz plans to go the full-electric route by 2030 and will soon present a concept car to demonstrate its leadership and capabilities when it comes to electric-vehicle technology.

The automaker has already provided glimpses of the concept, known as the Vision EQXX, and its R&D chief, Markus Schaefer, confirmed last week via a LinkedIn post that the reveal will take place on January 3, 2022. The date points to a possible showing at the Consumer Electronics Show which kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 5.

Schaefer also provided a few new details on the concept, namely that it can cover 1,000 kilometers (approximately 621 miles) of real-world driving on a single charge, or about 100 miles more than the current range king, the 520-mile Lucid Air Dream Edition Range. However, while the Lucid is a mid-size sedan, the Mercedes is a compact model, with teaser photos pointing to a sleek, coupe-like body.

Mercedes tapped all of its various divisions to help maximize the car's efficiency, including the Formula One team. This extends to the software used by the car. According to Schaefer, the car at normal highway speeds will consume a single-digit kilowatt-hour figure for every 62 miles.

Teaser for Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX debuting on January 3, 2022

Efficiency measures we know of include a sleek body with a coefficient of drag below the 0.20 Cd rating of the Mercedes EQS—which has the lowest rating for a production vehicle.

There's also a unique cell design for the battery. According to Schaefer, the energy density for the battery cells are 20% higher compared to the EQS.

We also know there are highly efficient electric motors. These are thought to have been developed by British electric motor specialist Yasa, which Mercedes acquired earlier in the year. The company is known for its axial-flux motors which offer high-power and low-weight characteristics. Mercedes' F1 team has also helped in this regard, both in drive performance and energy recovery.

While Mercedes isn't expected to launch a production version of the Vision EQXX, lessons learned in developing it will benefit future EVs from the automaker. Mercedes said it will spend more than 40 billion euros (approximately $45 billion) on EV development between 2022 and 2030.