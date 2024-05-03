Kia is preparing a sharp new look for its EV6 electric compact crossover, a vehicle that already boasts a striking design.

The automaker has been testing camouflaged prototypes for an updated EV6 for the past year, and on Thursday posted to social media a pair of teaser photos that reveal much of the new design.

The teaser photos show a portion of the front and rear of the updated EV6, revealing the headlights will take on a dramatically new design more like what the automaker has introduced on recent model additions like the 2024 EV9 electric midsize SUV and 2025 K4 compact sedan.

The changes at the rear are much more subtle. The only visible difference is a new graphic for the curved light bar of the taillights.

Kia hasn't provided any additional information beyond the two teaser photos, including when the updated EV6 will debut.

Teaser for updated Kia EV6

The current EV6 arrived in the U.S. for the 2022 model year and spawned the EV6 GT for 2023. In Kia tradition, the updated model should arrive for the 2025 model year though may be delayed until the 2026 model year. The updates will also extend to the high-performance EV6 GT, as evidenced by prototypes.

A debut later this year for both models is likely.

It isn't clear what mechanical changes are planned, but a swap from the current 77.4-kwh battery to an 84-kwh unit is also likely. The change has already been announced for an updated version of the related Hyundai Ioniq 5 shown in March.

Based on Hyundai Motor Group's flexible E-GMP platform, the EV6 in its current form delivers up to 310 miles of range as estimated by the EPA. The EV6 GT only rates in at 218 miles but has a healthy 576 hp on tap from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 161 mph.

Additional electric Kias in the pipeline include an EV3 subcompact crossover and an EV9 GT performance flagship. Kia also plans an electric pickup truck for the U.S.