Ferrari has unveiled a successor to the 812 Superfast. It's called the 12 Cilindri, and it comes with a new platform, a new V-12 engine, and stunning looks clearly inspired by 365 GTB/4 Daytona. Both coupe and convertible versions will be available at the start of sales later this year.

Cadillac is close to unveiling an update for its gas-powered Escalade, and a prototype devoid of camouflage gear has been spotted. It reveals that Cadillac's full-size SUV is about to adopt styling and technology similar to what's found on the electric Escalade IQ.

Lotus will unveil an electric sports car next year. It won't be an Elise successor but something more along the lines of the Emira. It's due to start sales in 2027, and Lotus' target starting price is $95,000.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari 12 Cilindri debuts with stunning looks, 819 hp

2025 Cadillac Escalade-V spied with IQ-inspired design

Lotus Type 135 electric sports car projected to cost $95,000

2025 Toyota Crown price bumped $1,090, Nightshade model added

Updated Kia EV6 to bring sharp new look

Feds reportedly to formalize foreign entity rules for EV tax credit

2024 Rezvani Arsenal teased as 7-seat bullet-proof SUV

2024 Hyundai Sante Fe, Sonata, Ioniq 5 earn Top Safety Picks

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix preview: The first of 3 US races

Prototype test drive: Lucid Gravity might defy segments