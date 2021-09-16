Meet the new electric-vehicle range king.

EPA-range estimates for the 2022 Lucid Air are out, and the highest is the 520 miles of the Air Dream Edition Range.

In comparison, Tesla's Model S tops out at just 405 miles. That's in Model S Long Range guise, but the new Model S Plaid is yet to be rated by the EPA and may rank higher.

We should point out that you'll need to pay quite the premium for Lucid's Dream Edition Range. It's priced from $169,000. For this you get a well-appointed luxury sedan with 933 hp and the ability to hit a top speed of 168 miles.

The 520-mile range estimate is with the standard 19-inch wheels. Add 21-inch wheels and the range estimate drops to 481 miles.

Lucid Air platform Lucid Air body structure and battery pack Lucid Air wind tunnel testing

Lucid previously estimated the maximum range of the Air at 517 miles, citing efficiencies from the car's motors, transmission, and inverter—all of which were designed in-house—as well as the 900-volt architecture as contributors for the high range. The Air also has a very low drag coefficient of 0.21, and a big 113-kilowatt-hour battery in Dream Edition Range guise.

Other versions of the Air available at launch also have industry-leading range estimates. For example, the Air Dream Edition Performance which has 1,111 hp receives a 471-mile range estimate, when fitted with 19-inch wheels.

Also available at launch is an Air Grand Touring which has 800 hp and a 516-mile range estimate, when fitted with 19-inch wheels. More affordable options will start arriving from next year, including a planned base model priced from $77,400. This base model will still have a generous 480 hp and a claimed 400-plus miles of range.

Deliveries of the Air start later this year.

EPA-rated range estimates for the full Lucid Air lineup is listed below:

Lucid Air - $77,400 - 480 hp - TBA

Lucid Air Touring - $95,000 - 620 hp TBA

Lucid Air Grand Touring - $139,000 - 800 hp - 516 miles

Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance - $169,000 - 1,111 hp - 471 miles

Lucid Air Dream Edition Range - $169,000 - 933 hp - 520 miles