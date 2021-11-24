General Motors has confirmed a 329-mile range for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck in its Edition 1 launch spec, but you won't find that number on the EPA website.

That's because, with a preliminary gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 10,400 pounds and curb weight of over 9,000 pounds, the Hummer EV is firmly in the heavy-duty truck category. So like gasoline and diesel heavy duty pickups, GMC doesn't have to report efficiency and range figures for the Hummer EV.

EPA tests weren't designed for heavy-duty trucks either, but tests used to arrive at the 329-mile range were based on the agency's methodology, GMC spokespeople said in a call with multiple media outlets Tuesday.

2022 GMC Hummer EV fitted with accessories - 2021 SEMA show

GMC also noted that, while the Edition 1 is classified as a heavy-duty truck, other versions of the Hummer EV will be considered light duty vehicles and get proper EPA ratings.

Classifying the Edition 1 as a heavy-duty vehicle while building later versions as conventional passenger vehicles might be a concession to GMC's tight timetable. The Hummer EV was only approved in early 2019 but the automaker has said some deliveries will happen before the end of this year.

Some forthcoming versions will also get the Edition 1's 200-kwh battery pack and hit the "350+" miles of range GMC previously quoted. For now, the Hummer EV Edition 1 tops the 314-mile range rating of the Rivian R1T, though a larger-battery version of that pickup is on the way as well.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

The Edition 1 gets the top EV3X powertrain and a $112,595 base price. GMC has said it will release a regular EV3X version about a year after the Edition 1, starting at $99,995. Less powerful EV2X and EV2 models will arrive in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The EV2X will start at $89,995 and the EV2 will start at $79,995.

A Hummer EV SUV will also arrive in 2023, as a 2024 model. It's expected to have less range than the pickup—GMC quotes "300+" miles—and will also launch in six-figure Edition 1 guise. A standard Edition 1 model will start at $105,595, but GMC also plans to offer an Extreme Off-Road Package that drops range to 280 miles, but raises the base price to $110,595.