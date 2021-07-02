The 4th of July is coming up, and GMC has decided to start the celebrations early with a demonstration of its 2022 Hummer EV electric pickup truck's Watts to Freedom mode.

What's Watts to Freedom? It's the Hummer EV's launch control, and according to Al Oppenheiser, chief engineer for the Hummer EV (and previously for the Camaro), it unlocks the full potential of the powertrain, and then does its darnedest to put all of the power to the ground.

Entering the Watts to Freedom mode also sees the adaptive air suspension lower the ride height by two inches, plus unique sounds and screen animations presented in the cabin to simulate the feel of a countdown.

It does an incredible job as it sends the Hummer EV from 0-60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, exerting 0.74 g on occupants in the process. That's supercar territory.

But the Hummer EV is no supercar. On the contrary, it's one of the heaviest pickup trucks on the market. GMC spokesman Mikhael Farah told Motor Authority in may that the curb weight is a staggering 9,046 pounds. That's more than a GMC Sierra 3500 HD dually with a crew cab and Duramax diesel engine. That massive truck has a quoted curb weight of "only" 8,355 pounds.

Granted, the Hummer EV has plenty of power to move its many pounds. GMC quotes 1,000 hp for Hummer EV's range-topping EV3X three-motor powertrain which features the Watts to Freedom mode. Torque is estimated at 1,000 lb-ft, which works out to be 11,500 lb-ft at the wheels after torque multipliers.

As with other electric vehicles, the Hummer EV's hefty curb weight is likely the result of the battery pack. The Hummer EV at launch will have a 200-kilowatt-hour, 24-module, double-stacked battery that GMC estimates will deliver a maximum 350 miles of range. That's the biggest battery we've seen yet in a production vehicle.

The Hummer EV's curb weight means it likely won't be classified as a passenger vehicle. So like GM's current HD trucks, it will be exempt from EPA efficiency ratings and most crash testing. That might help explain how GMC plans to get the truck to customers on such a tight timetable. It was only approved in early 2019 but starts production this fall.

The Hummer EV launches in Edition 1 guise with the EV3X powertrain. That model is priced from $112,595 base price. About a year later, GM will introduce a regular EV3X version, priced from $99,995. Less potent EV2X and EV2 grades will arrive in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The EV2X will be priced from $89,995 and the EV2 from $79,995. A Hummer EV SUV will also arrive in 2023.