GMC has finally shown its 1,000-hp Hummer EV accelerating to 60 mph using the Watts to Freedom launch control feature. The battery-electric lifestyle pickup truck is coming to showrooms this fall with up to 350 miles of range, and an SUV body style is set to join it in 2023.

We've just taken another spin in the Infiniti QX55. The small Infiniti looks the part of a coupe-like crossover but can’t measure up inside to German rivals like the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.

A German company has imagined what a modern Audi Sport Quattro might be like, and plans to build it. The modern version skips the original's 5-banger for a battery-electric setup spitting out 805 hp, and just 30 examples are planned.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Watch GMC's 9,000-lb Hummer EV hit 60 mph in 3 seconds

Review update: 2022 Infiniti QX55 delivers style without substance

805-hp E-Legend EL1 electric super coupe channels the Audi Sport Quattro in fantastic fashion

2022 Ford Maverick vs 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Compare Trucks

First drive review: 2021 Lexus LS 500 delivers bargain flagship in need of a flagship powertrain

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Tesla Model 3 now cost more used than new: Why?

North America becomes Bugatti's biggest market for first time

2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs

Ford trademarks Rattler name

Renault looks to retro styling and affordability in EV strategy for Europe