Aston Martin is about to start deliveries of its Valkyrie, and this week the automaker revealed the track-only version. Known as the Valkyrie AMR Pro, the track car is faster than a Le Mans Hypercar racer and close to a Formula One car in performance.

2021 Ford Bronco

It's been a year since Ford unveiled its modern Bronco and now we've finally driven it. What's it like? Well, briefly, the new Bronco aims for the Jeep Wrangler and hits the bulls-eye with better road manners and lots of off-road goodies.

2022 Infiniti QX55

Another vehicle we drove was the Infiniti QX55. The small Infiniti looks the part of a coupe-like crossover but can’t measure up inside to German rivals like the Audi Q5 Sportback, BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

Porsche this week revealed a new Cayenne Coupe variant to fill the wide gap between the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. It's called the Cayenne Turbo GT, and it's available exclusively in the Cayenne Coupe body style. It's also the fastest crossover of any kind around the Nürburgring.



2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz was out testing the next generation of its iconic SL sports car, and judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the latest prototypes the debut is coming up soon. The new SL will be much sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof, plus a chassis designed by AMG, which is handling development of the car.

E-Legend EL1

Another sports car from Germany is the Audi Sport Quattro-inspired EL1 from electric-vehicle startup E-Legend. The EL1 packs a battery-electric setup spitting out 805 hp, and just 30 examples are destined to be built.

Volvo Concept Recharge - June 2021

Volvo gave a look at the direction it will take for future electric vehicles, with its Concept Recharge. The handsome wagon concept hints at a model coming around the middle of the decade, but some of its styling elements should start appearing much sooner. In fact, we're likely to see some elements make it onto the new XC90 due next year.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

And finally, GMC demonstrated its 1,000-hp Hummer EV accelerating to 60 mph using the Watts to Freedom launch control feature. The battery-electric lifestyle pickup is coming to showrooms this fall with up to 350 miles of range, and an SUV body style is set to join it in 2023.