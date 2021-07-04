The recently revealed 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is now available in Lego form. The Lego Technic Raptor is available for pre-order and scheduled to ship October 1, a few months after the real thing is expected to start deliveries.

The Lego Raptor model has 1,379 pieces and measures 6.0 inches tall, 16.5 inches long, and 7.0 inches wide. Details include four opening doors, an opening hood and pickup bed, working suspension, and a tiny engine with moving pistons.

Lego has been on an off-road kick lately. In addition to the Raptor, it's launched toy versions of the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler. At $99.99, the Lego Raptor is priced between the Jeep, which costs $49.99, and the Land Rover, which has a $199.99 price tag. The Defender is also a bit more complex than the other two, with 2,573 pieces and features like working differentials.

Lego 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

Based on the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150, the new Raptor promises more capability than its predecessor, thanks in part to a new five-link rear suspension with coil springs (instead of a leaf-spring setup) and available 37-inch tires (35-inch tires are standard).

Under the hood, the Raptor launches with the same high-output version of Ford's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, with output unchanged at 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. The engine is coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with standard four-wheel drive and low range.

Ford has also confirmed that a new 2022 Raptor R will get a V-8. We don't know which one yet, but all signs point to a supercharged V-8. Perhaps there will be a Lego version of that truck, too.