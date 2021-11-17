After what seems like forever, Porsche's 718 Cayman GT4 RS has finally landed, and the car is even better than what we had expected. We're talking a flat-6 that revs to 9,000 rpm and delivers almost 500 hp. There's no manual but we can't fault Porsche's 7-speed dual-clutch box. In fact, probably the only downside with the car is the challenge it will be to move your name up on the waiting list.

Nissan has provided the first U.S. specs for its Ariya electric crossover. The Tesla Model Y rival isn't due in showrooms until next fall, and when it arrives it will offer buyers the choice of front- or all-wheel drive, and a range of up to 300 miles on a charge.

A Toyota rival to the Ariya has also been revealed in U.S. guise. Toyota's crossover is called the BZ4X, and it too offers the choice of front- or all-wheel drive, though maximum range here is only 250 miles. Toyota said it focused on delivering reliable performance throughout the life of the vehicle. For example, the BZ4X's range should remain consistent even in cold winters, and the battery should also retain about 90% of its capacity after 10 years.

