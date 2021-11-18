The Fisker Ocean electric crossover is set to enter production in late 2022, and we received a look at a production-intent prototype at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Tesla Model Y rival rides on a platform sourced from Magna Steyr, and will be built at a plant in Austria.

Also on show in L.A. was a new Porsche Taycan grade, the GTS. The GTS gets the electric motors and inverters from Taycan Turbo, and they make the same 626 lb-ft of torque as the Turbo, but horsepower drops from 670 in the Turbo to 590 in the GTS.

Vinfast made its U.S. debut at the L.A. Auto Show. The Vietnamese automaker brought along a pair of electric crossovers, the first of which is due to start deliveries in late 2022. Vinfast's plan to stand out is by offering a premium product at a reasonable price, though the company didn't say how much its crossovers will cost.

2023 Fisker Ocean coming for $37,499, with up to 350 miles of range, 550 hp

2022 Porsche Taycan adds GTS model, Sport Turismo body style

Vinfast VF E35 and VF E36 electric crossovers debut at 2021 LA Auto Show

