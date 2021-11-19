Porsche has said a high-riding 911 would be a good idea, and now one is being tested. Could a spiritual successor to the 911 SC Safari of 1978 be coming down the line? We'll have to wait and see.

Genesis used this week's Auto Guangzhou in China to debut an electric version of the GV70 small luxury crossover. Like its gas-powered counterpart, the electric GV70 will come with standard all-wheel drive, and Genesis promises enough grunt for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds.

Buick also used the Guangzhou auto show for the debut of a self-driving pod. The pod is still a concept, though it uses GM's Ultium dedicated EV platform which will underpin the Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle due to enter production in the coming years.

