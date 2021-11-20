We tested the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and we're happy to confirm the redesigned SUV can handle the rigors of Moab while also delivering every day luxury. And it's now more flexible than ever thanks to both two- and three-row versions on offer.

2022 BMW 2-Series

Another vehicle we tested was the 2022 BMW 2-Series. There's still rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual on offer, but if you want maximum performance you'll have to go with all-wheel drive and the automatic.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

This week is the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, and one of the stars is the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The car packs a flat-6 that revs to 9,000 rpm and delivers almost 500 hp, and while there's no manual on offer, we can't fault Porsche's 7-speed dual-clutch box. A Clubsport racing variant is also present at the show.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Also on show in L.A. is the new Porsche Taycan grade, the GTS, and Sport Turismo wagon body style. The GTS gets the electric motors and inverters from Taycan Turbo, and they make the same 626 lb-ft of torque as the Turbo, but horsepower drops from 670 in the Turbo to 590 in the GTS.

2023 Fisker Ocean prototype - 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

EV startup Fisker used the show for the debut of a near-production-ready example of its Ocean crossover. The Tesla Model Y rival rides on a platform sourced from Magna Steyr, and will be built at a plant in Austria from November 2022.

Vinfast VF E35

Vinfast made its U.S. debut at the L.A. Auto Show. The Vietnamese automaker brought along a pair of electric crossovers, the first of which is due to start deliveries in late 2022.

2023 Nissan Ariya

Nissan had its Ariya electric crossover on display, and confirmed the first U.S. specs, including pricing. The Tesla Model Y rival isn't due in showrooms until next fall, and when it arrives it will offer buyers the choice of front- or all-wheel drive, and a range of up to 300 miles on a charge.

2022 Lincoln Zephyr

There's also Auto Guangzhou 2021 on this week in China. Lincoln used the show to debut the Chinese-exclusive Zephyr, a handsome sedan that's set to become the first Lincoln sedan to be built in China.