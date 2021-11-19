The 2023 Fisker Ocean debuted in production trim, the Hyundai Seven concept broke cover, and we learned details about the 2023 Subaru Solterra. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Fisker pulled the sheet off a production-ready Ocean prototype ahead the 2021 LA auto show. Said to arrive in November 2022, the Ocean will have 250 to 350 miles of range with up to 550 hp, depending on trim. Base models will have front-wheel drive and cost $37,499.

Porsche debuted the 718 Cayman GT4 RS at the 2021 LA auto show. The new sports car channels the 911 GT3 to create the most extreme high-performance Cayman yet.

Hyundai unveiled the Seven concept, an electric crossover SUV with a lounge-like interior that previews the Ioniq 7's exterior design. While the coach doors and wrap-around rear seat are unlikely to see production, the overall shape and exterior design are close to what we'll see in the coming years, according to Hyundai's VP of design.

BMW teased its upcoming flagship crossover SUV. Set to debut on Nov. 29 in Miami, Florida, the M-badged vehicle will feature a hybrid powertrain and be built in BMW's U.S. factory.

Subaru revealed the U.S.-spec Solterra electric crossover SUV. Twinning with the Toyota BZ4X, the Solterra will come standard with a dual-motor powertrain enabling all-wheel drive, but the Toyota's yoke steering wheel is nowhere to be found.