Alpha Motors has unveiled yet another electric car. This time it's a sedan called the Saga.

The Saga joins the Ace and Jax coupes, and the Wolf pickup truck, sharing the same retro styling as those models, and a similarly minimalist interior. The curved roofline also gives the Saga something of a four-door coupe look. Alpha quotes a 185-inch length, 75-inch width, and 57-inch height, with a 4,200-pound curb weight for the five-passenger sedan.

Alpha announced single-motor, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor, all-wheel-drive versions. The startup also quoted a maximum range of over 300 miles, and a 6.0-second 0-60 mph time. Like the other Alpha models, the Saga sports a frunk, contributing to a quoted 20 cubic feet of total cargo space.

Alpha Motors Saga sedan

Alpha's website quotes a price range of $40,000 to $50,000. For reference, Alpha previously quoted a $32,000 to $39,000 price range for the Ace coupe and $36,000 to $46,000 price range for the Wolf pickup. While the startup is inviting potential customers to register their interest, it isn't saying when it plans to start production of the Saga.

So far, the only Alpha model with a specific production timeline is the Wolf pickup, which the startup previously said would start production in the fourth quarter of 2023. Alpha plans to follow the standard-cab Wolf with extended-cab Wolf+ and crew-cab Superwolf variants of the truck.

Alpha has hinted at plans to build its EVs in the U.S., but hasn't discussed specifics regarding a factory location or funding for its plans, or any technical details on vehicle platforms or battery supply.