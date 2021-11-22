Ferrari's has revealed the latest in its Icona series of low-volume supercars. The new addition features a bespoke carbon-fiber tub, V-12 power, and a modern take on pop-up headlights.

Rapidly growing Chinese electric-vehicle startup Xpeng used Auto Guangzhou 2021 to debut the G9. The newcomer is a flagship crossover based on a dedicated EV platform of Xpeng's own design, and it features advanced self-driving technology that utilizes a pair of lidar sensors.

Cadillac has at least five EVs coming this decade, starting with the 2023 Lyriq. The names of some of those additional EVs may have just been revealed via trademark filings.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 is latest in Icona series, packs 828-hp V-12

Xpeng G9 flagship crossover debuts at Auto Guangzhou 2021

Escalade IQL, Vistiq, and Lumistiq may be in Cadillac's electric future

2022 Ram 1500 review

Next-gen Kia Niro teased ahead of Nov. 25 reveal

Tesla Phone Key outage allegedly locked some out of their cars: Is this the future?

Hamilton dominates 2021 F1 Qatar Grand Prix, Alonso makes podium

What's New for 2022: Nissan

1969 Dodge Swinger concept heads to auction

EPA report suggests automakers' glut of credits will make fuel economy compliance too easy