The Kona compact crossover served as the basis of the Hyundai N skunkworks' first dedicated performance crossover, the Kona N. The vehicle features the same mechanical setup as the Veloster N, and we've just tested it together with the Elantra N.

Cadillac is now in the final stages of development of its 2023 Lyriq electric crossover. That means the Tesla Model X rival is coming to showrooms soon, where we know it will be priced from $59,990, including destination.

Audi will replace the current E-Tron and Q8 around 2026 with the Q8 E-Tron. The Q8 E-Tron will be built at the same Belgian plant as the E-Tron, but it will be bigger than the model it replaces and likely more luxurious. Expect a Q8 Sportback E-Tron as well.

