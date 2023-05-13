Ford's redesigned Ranger was first shown in 2021, but it has only now been revealed in its U.S.-market form. The new mid-size pickup truck hits dealerships this summer as a 2024 model, and will include for the first time a fiery Raptor version for Americans.

Heritage Customs Valiance Convertible based on the Land Rover Defender 90

A Dutch coachbuilder by the name of Heritage Customs this week announced a convertible conversion for the Land Rover Defender. The conversion starts at about $90,000 and turns the two-door Defender 90 into the perfect vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a luxury ride.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale. It's a close cousin of the Dodge Hornet, and Alfa Romeo is offering it exclusively with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge

We also spent some time behind the wheel of the 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge and the related C40 Recharge. New to the range is an entry-level version with a single motor mounted at the rear, making these the first rear-wheel-drive Volvos to reach the U.S. in 25 years.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 wagon spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Volkswagen has only just revealed its 2025 ID.7 hatchback but a new body style for the electric car is already out testing. It's a wagon, and there's a good chance it will be offered in the U.S.

2024 Porsche Panamera spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Also out testing this week was a prototype for a redesigned Porsche Panamera that is likely to arrive late this year or early next. This will be the last generation of the big hatchback and wagon to feature internal-combustion engines, as Porsche plans to make all of its models electric apart from the 911.

Alpine A290 Beta concept

And finally, French performance marque Alpine provided an early look at the first of its future electric vehicles. A concept car revealed this week previews an Alpine A290 hot hatch due to enter production in 2024.