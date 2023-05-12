The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor debuted, we drove the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, and the 2024 Ford Expedition broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The U.S.-spec 2024 Ford Ranger lineup debuted and with it came North America's first Ranger Raptor. The baby Raptor will sport the same powertrain (albeit with a slightly different power output) as the Bronco Raptor, plus 33-inch BFGoodrich K03 All-Terrain tires and 10.7 inches of ground clearance for $56,960.

The first official confirmation of the next-generation Lexus GX came by way of a teaser image. The 2024 Lexus GX will feature more sculpted sheetmetal, a new chassis, and presumably a turbocharged powertrain when it debuts in the coming months.

We drove the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid both on and off the racetrack and found the small crossover SUV handles well. It has a quick steering ratio, a curvaceous design, and good space for its size, but it's a risky move downmarket for a semi-exotic brand.

The 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS debuted online. The open-top sports car could be the last hurrah for the 718 nameplate before it goes electric. The limited-edition model combines a 718 Boxster Spyder body with the powertrain of the 2022 911 GT3 and its screaming 9,000 rpm redline. It'll set lucky buyers back a hefty $162,150.

The 2024 Ford Expedition is about to receive a refresh. We spotted a prototype testing on-road that appeared to show a Tremor model will join the lineup. The prototype sported General Grabber all-terrain tires and wheel design that matches the F-150 Tremor.